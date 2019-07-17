Expand your PS4/Pro’s space with Fantom Drive’s 2TB upgrade kit: $95 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the 2TB Fantom Drives PlayStation 4 Hard Drive Upgrade Kit for $94.95 shipped. For comparison, this kit normally goes for closer to $140, the hard drive itself is $96 at Amazon, and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re running out of space on your 500GB or 1TB PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro, this is a must. You’ll double or quadruple your storage space, allowing you to be ready for all this fall has to offer with new games. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
For a more inexpensive upgrade, check out Seagate’s 1TB portable hard drive for $45 shipped. This will give you an additional 1TB of storage on your console, stacking on top of your existing 500GB or 1TB internal hard driver.
Fantom Drives PlayStation 4 Upgrade Kit features:
- Upgrade Kit includes a Seagate Firecuda SSHD for gaming with a 16GB USB3.0 Flash Drive, G-Force portable USB3.0 aluminum Enclosure, Carry Pouch, Micro USB3.0 Cable, Installation Guide and Screwdriver
- Seagate Firecuda SSHD asserts SSD like speed. Elevate your PS4 to the fastest 2TB Gaming SSHD with Flash-Accelerated and Multi-tier caching technology. Load up to 5x faster than standard hard drives
- Works with PS4, PS4 SLIM, PS4 PRO and PS3 – Store up to 80 x 25GB games
- Warranty : 5 Years
