Expand your PS4/Pro’s space with Fantom Drive’s 2TB upgrade kit: $95 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is offering the 2TB Fantom Drives PlayStation 4 Hard Drive Upgrade Kit for $94.95 shipped. For comparison, this kit normally goes for closer to $140, the hard drive itself is $96 at Amazon, and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re running out of space on your 500GB or 1TB PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro, this is a must. You’ll double or quadruple your storage space, allowing you to be ready for all this fall has to offer with new games. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a more inexpensive upgrade, check out Seagate’s 1TB portable hard drive for $45 shipped. This will give you an additional 1TB of storage on your console, stacking on top of your existing 500GB or 1TB internal hard driver.

Fantom Drives PlayStation 4 Upgrade Kit features:

Upgrade Kit includes a Seagate Firecuda SSHD for gaming with a 16GB USB3.0 Flash Drive, G-Force portable USB3.0 aluminum Enclosure, Carry Pouch, Micro USB3.0 Cable, Installation Guide and Screwdriver

Seagate Firecuda SSHD asserts SSD like speed. Elevate your PS4 to the fastest 2TB Gaming SSHD with Flash-Accelerated and Multi-tier caching technology. Load up to 5x faster than standard hard drives

Works with PS4, PS4 SLIM, PS4 PRO and PS3 – Store up to 80 x 25GB games

Warranty : 5 Years

