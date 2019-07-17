Save 65% on a 4-in-1 charging dock that powers your Apple Watch + more for $10

Treatlife Official (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Oittm 4-in-1 Apple Watch Charging Dock for $10.14 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 5EYHWDZ6 at checkout. This is down from its near $30 going rate and is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This dock has a spot for your Apple Watch up top and three 2.4A USB plugs on the bottom to keep your other devices powered. There’s also built-in cable management that helps you keep your Apple Watch charging cord under control inside, giving you a nice and clean setup. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you just want to power your Apple Watch in an elegant way, then elago’s W3 Stand for Apple Watch is just $9 Prime shipped. It makes your wrist piece look like a vintage computer while it charges.

Oittm Apple Watch Charging Dock features:

2 in 1 replaceable bracket for Apple Watch and iphone, fully considered user’s needs.

One inside USB port for the Apple Watch and three outside USB ports for other devices, supporting charging of all Apple Watch models & three USB 2.0 and 3.0 devices simultaneously

The inside space not only holds the apple watch charging cord, but also can store other little gadgets like USB adapters, card readers, etc

Power IQ and Voltage Boost combine to charge up to 5V/2.4A Max per port for a total of 6 Amps

The stylish flat deck design allows the nightstand mode for your apple watch while charging with the Oittm Stand

