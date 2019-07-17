Keep your face fur under control with Philips’ beard trimmer for $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is offering the Philips Norelco Beard Trimmer (BT5210/42) for $29.99 shipped. This is down from its near $50 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re trying to keep your face fur tamed this summer, this trimmer is a great way to do it. You’ll be able to get a clean and crisp edge while also keeping it exactly how long you want it. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

This $13 Prime shipped case is a must. If you plan on traveling at all this summer, you’ll be able to easily keep your beard trimmer, accessories, and charger accessible and organized with it.

Philips Beard Trimmer features:

Dynamic Beard Guide System: Innovative lift and trim technology effectively lifts and guides hairs for a more efficient cut

Zoom wheel that automatically locks in to one of 17 built-in precision lengths settings from 1/64 inch (0.4mm) to 1/2 inch (13mm)

Advanced lithium-ion battery delivers up to 70 minutes runtime after a 1 hour charge

The self-sharpening steel blades are designed to effectively cut each hair perfectly, preventing skin irritation. They are double sharpened to cut more hairs in every pass for faster trimming

