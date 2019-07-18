Mesh Wi-Fi for $69? Yep, Tenda’s 3-Node System has received a 30% price drop

Amazon is offering the 3-pack of Tenda Nova Mesh Routers (MW3) for $69 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $36 off the typical rate there and is within a few bucks of the lowest price we have tracked. I’ve been using mesh for two years and would never go back. The technology makes it dead simple to expand your network’s reach without needing to buy questionable extenders that can significantly reduce overall performance. This system includes three nodes that are rated to cover 1,500 square feet each. This yields up to 4,500 square feet of coverage, providing plenty for most home sizes. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

The only complaint I have about mesh is the lack of extra ethernet ports on nodes. Standard routers tend to have four ports, but in my experience with mesh you only get one per node. For this reason I recommend grabbing this TP-Link 5-Port Ethernet Switch for $10 so you’ll be able to hook up smart hubs without running out of connectivity options.

Tenda Nova Mesh System (MW3) features:

Supports mesh Wi-Fi technical protocol 802.11s, making it the next-gen wireless router built for your smart home.

Replace the old router + extender setup with a Mesh Wireless-Access Point system, fit for major modems and ISP’s. (AT&T, Comcast, Time Warner, Verizon, Spectrum, etc.)

A seamless Mesh Wi-Fi environment for high volume network demands and supports up to 60 devices simultaneously, with each node covering up to 1,500 sq. ft of living space to eliminate dead zones

