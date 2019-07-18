TOMS Surprise Sale offers up to 50% off select styles from just $38

Ending today, TOMS Surprise Sale offers up to 50% off select styles for men and women. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $60 or more. Note: you must enter your email to access the sale. The men’s Full Grain Leather Boots are a must-have for fall and they’re on sale for just $96, which is down from their original rate of $160. These boots are stylish and functional for winter weather. They even have a rigid outsole that provides traction. I also love that these boots will age stylishly overtime for a fashionable look. Find the rest of our top picks from TOMS Surprise Sale below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Frost Grey Chambray Classics $38 (Orig. $55)
- Full Grain Leather Boots $96 (Orig. $160)
- Textured Convertible Venice Sneaker $45 (Orig. $65)
- Chambray Preston Shoes $65 (Orig. $100)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Natural Burlap Classics $38 (Orig. $55)
- Leather Tropez Wedges $59 (Orig. $90)
- Geometric Strap Sandal $65 (Orig. $90)
- Katalina Espadrille Sandals $49 (Orig. $85)
- …and even more deals…
