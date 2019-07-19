Enjoy 165Hz with Dell’s 24-inch QHD Monitor at $316 (Reg. $380+), more from $73

Amazon is offering the Dell 24-inch 165Hz QHD Monitor (S2417DG) for $315.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $64+ off the typical rate and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This display offers a 1440p resolution that nearly doubles the clarity of 1080p. Performance that reaches up to 165Hz ensures killer refresh speeds while gaming. Flicker-free technology delivers extended eye comfort during long gaming sessions. Inputs include HDMI and DisplayPort. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

More displays on sale:

If you’re looking to take advantage of high frequencies of a gaming monitors, you’ll want to connect via DisplayPort instead of HDMI. This USB-C to DisplayPort Cable is $17 and is beloved by most with an average 4.4/5 star rating from over 1,700 Amazon shoppers.

Dell 24-inch 165Hz QHD Monitor (S2417DG) features:

Get stunning clarity with QHD resolution – that’s close to 2 times more screen details than Full HD

Enhance your visual experience with optimal preset modes tailored to suit your gaming genre

Optimize eye comfort with a flicker-free screen

