Anker’s eufy RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum is down to $180, today only ($60 off)

Today only, Woot offers the Anker eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum for $179.99 Prime shipped. Those without a Prime membership will face an additional $6 delivery charge. Normally selling for around $240 these days at Amazon, that’s good for a 25% discount, comes within $20 of the all-time low and is a match of the second-best price we’ve seen. Anker’s RoboVac 30 features a 100-minute cleaning time as well as a 1500pa suction system and is more than capable for handling your home’s everyday cleaning needs. Also included in today’s deal is over 13 feet of boundary strips to help keep the robotic vacuum from straying too far from a designated cleaning area. Over 1,100 shoppers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Don’t mind leaving out the voice control or other smart features? Save some extra cash by taking the route of ILIFE’s V3s Pro Robotic Vacuum is a highly-rated option at $157 when clipping the on-page coupon. The main trade-off here is the more simplistic design, but if you’re looking for a no-frills way to keep your floor nice and tidy without manual vacuuming, it’ll do the trick.

Plus, be sure to check out our recent hands-on look with the Eufy RoboVac 30C, which we’ve found to be a smart, powerful and affordable robo vac.

Anker eufy RoboVac 30 Robotic Vacuum features:

Worry-Free Cleaning: Set Boundary Strips to focus your cleaning, and the slim (2.85”) vacuum uses 1500Pa* to clean only the areas you want.

BoostIQ™ Technology: Automatically increases suction power within 1.5 seconds when extra vacuuming strength is needed to get the best clean.

A Quiet Clean: Vacuums for up to 100 minutes** on hardwood floors with consistent, powerful suction at a volume no louder than an operating microwave.

