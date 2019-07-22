These hardcover SNES books cover all 700+ US titles from $30 each (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is now offering the SNES Omnibus: The Super Nintendo and Its Games (Vol. 1, A–M) Hardcover Book for $30.28 shipped. Originally $50, it has started to slide down over the last few months and is now at the Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find Volume 2 on sale for $31.49, which is also the lowest price have tracked on Amazon. Both parts combine for a 4+ star rating. Head below for all the details.

In total, this is essentially 800+ pages detailing every single US Super Nintendo game from A to Z. With more than 700 games featured you’ll find gameplay descriptions as well as “reviews, fun facts, historical data, quotes from vintage magazines, developer stories” and much more.

Another great option for Nintendo fans that don’t want to drop $30 is the Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years. It goes for just over $21 Prime shipped and carries solid reviews. And don’t miss today’s best game deals while you’re at it.

SNES Omnibus Book:

Volume 1 of the SNES Omnibus is a fun and informative look at all the original Super Nintendo games released in the U.S. starting with the letters A through M. More than 350 games are featured, including such iconic titles as Chrono Trigger, Contra III: The Alien Wars, Donkey Kong Country, EarthBound, F-Zero, Final Fantasy II and III, Gradius III, and The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past. Each game, whether obscure or mainstream, is covered in exhaustive detail

