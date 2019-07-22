Amazon has the Zojirushi Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker on sale for $265 (Reg. $340)

Amazon offers the Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker for $265 shipped. It appears to be the only retailer that is currently discounting this model, as stores like Bed Bath & Beyond and Crate & Barrel charge the regular rate of $340. This is the second-lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time. There’s nothing like fresh-baked bread at home, and with seven settings you can prepare it to your liking. Other features include double kneading blades plus heaters on the lid and bottom to ensure even browning. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Save some money by going for the Cuisinart 2-pound Convection Bread Maker for $97.50 or less after on-page coupon. It may not be as sophisticated (or hefty) as the Zojirushi model above but it still provides plenty of settings for you to make that perfect loaf of bread.

Zojirushi Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus Breadmaker:

Various healthy course settings include Multigrain, Whole Wheat, Rapid Whole Wheat, Gluten Free, Salt Free, Sugar Free and Vegan

Double Kneading Blades thoroughly knead dough for superior results; Dual heaters on the bottom and lid of the bread maker promote even baking and browning

Rapid courses allow you to bake a loaf of white or whole wheat bread in just 2 hours and 25 minutes

Large, easy-to-read LCD display with convenient key code on lid simplifies course selection; RAPID SETTING: Use Rapid setting to have your loaf ready to eat in under two and a half hours

