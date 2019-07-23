The Char-Broil InfraRed 2-Burner Gas Grill is $180 for today only ($100 off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Char-Broil Performance TRU-InfraRed 2-Burner Gas Grill for $179.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $280, it still fetches as much from Walmart with very similar models listed at $250 via Target. Today’s deal is as much as $100 off and is the best price we can find. This is a two-burner gas grill with an infrared system that cooks “food evenly and with less flare-ups”. It has a warming rack, electronic ignition, built-in temperature gauge, porcelain coated grates and more. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now that you’ve scored a barbecue at $100 off, it might be a good idea to consider some new utensils. The 3-piece Cuisinart Grilling Tool Set with glove is a solid option at just over $13 Prime shipped but if you need something more substantial, check out the 13-Piece Cuisinart Wooden Handle Tool Set at $30. It includes 12 utensils in a nice carrying case with 4+ star ratings from hundreds.

Char-Broil TRU-InfraRed 2-Burner Gas Grill:

Enjoy outdoor grilling with this Char-Broil Performance Series two-burner gas grill. Its TRU-Infrared cooking system eliminates flare-ups and evenly distributes heat to food for faster grilling, evenly cooked results and greater juiciness. The compact design of this Char-Broil Performance Series two-burner gas grill makes it right at home on small patios or in big back yards.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!