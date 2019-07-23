Switch eShop deals from $1: Moonlighter, Mortal Kombat 11, The Way, more

While last week’s impressive Mega Man Switch sale is still live on the eShop with huge deals across the entire series, we are ready to add to that list today. Nintendo has now launched a Mortal Kombat 11 sale alongside a 2K publisher promotion and a series of indie price drops starting from $1. Today’s eShop Switch price drops are highlighted by Moonlighter, Runbow, Pirate Pop Plus, NBA 2K19 and the aforementioned Mortal Kombat 11 at $5 under the Amazon low. You’ll find the rest of today’s best game deals right here and all our top picks from the eShop sale down below.

Today’s Best eShop Switch Deals:

We also have PowerA’s Enhanced Wireless Switch Controller at a new low of $36 (20% off). In case you missed it, Nintendo announced a refreshed Switch, new Joy-Con and the Luigi’s Mansion release date last week. While 8Bitdo’s new Sn30 Pro+ Nintendo Switch Gamepad is now available for pre-order.

Moonlighter:

During a long-passed archaeological excavation, a set of Gates were discovered. People quickly realized that these ancient passages lead to different realms and dimensions – providing brave and reckless adventurers with treasures beyond measure. Rynoka, a small commercial village, was founded near the excavation site providing refuge and a place for adventurers to sell their hard-earned riches.

