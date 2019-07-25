The latest Apple Pencil for iPad Pro is down to $90 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $129)

Best Buy is offering the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for $89.99 shipped. This is down from its $129 regular price, its $125 going rate at Amazon in new condition and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. This Apple Pencil is designed to be used with Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. It charges and pairs wirelessly, which is a huge upgrade from the Lightning connector the previous generation used.

If you don’t yet have Apple’s latest iPad Pro, it’s on sale in Best Buy’s Black Friday in July savings event. I have the 11-inch model and absolutely love it. This model offers the perfect balance between portability and power, making it a great on-the-go work device.

Apple Pencil 2nd Gen. features:

Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

