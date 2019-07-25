The latest Apple Pencil for iPad Pro is down to $90 (Cert. Refurb, Orig. $129)

- Jul. 25th 2019 11:17 am ET

Get this deal
$129 $90
0

Best Buy is offering the Geek Squad Certified Refurbished Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for $89.99 shipped. This is down from its $129 regular price, its $125 going rate at Amazon in new condition and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked all-time. This Apple Pencil is designed to be used with Apple’s latest 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pros. It charges and pairs wirelessly, which is a huge upgrade from the Lightning connector the previous generation used.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t yet have Apple’s latest iPad Pro, it’s on sale in Best Buy’s Black Friday in July savings event. I have the 11-inch model and absolutely love it. This model offers the perfect balance between portability and power, making it a great on-the-go work device.

Apple Pencil 2nd Gen. features:

Intuitive, precise, and magical, the new Apple Pencil for iPad Pro makes note-taking, writing, and drawing even better. Apple Pencil magnetically attaches to iPad Pro and charges wirelessly, so it’s always ready when you need it.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$129 $90

Guides

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

iPad Accessories

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide