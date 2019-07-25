Athleta Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 60% off select leggings and more from $25

Athleta is currently having its Semi-Annual Sale with up to 60% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Score deals on leggings, pullovers, sports bras, accessories and more. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50+. The Eleation 7/8 Tights in Powervita are currently marked down to $30. For comparison, these tights were originally priced at $98. Designed to be buttery soft, these are sweat-wicking and perfect for all of your workouts. They also have a three-layer waist line to stay put while you’re moving. With over 1,600 reviews, these tights are rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for women include:
- Serene Mindset Sweatshirt $56 (Orig. $79)
- Elation 7/8 Tight in Powervita $30 (Orig. $89)
- Cabo Linen Jogger $56 (Orig. $79)
- Mesh Contender Capri in Powerlift $25 (Orig. $79)
- 4-Inch Mesh Racer Short $35 (Orig. $49)
- Momentum Skort $28 (Orig. $59)
- Hyper Focused Scallop Bra $40 (Orig. $54)
- Everyday Cap $29 (Orig. $36)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!