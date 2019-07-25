PrAna End of Season Event cuts 40%-50% off swimwear, T-shirts, more

Prana End of Season Sale offers 40%-50% off select styles of jackets, T-shirts, pants and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on all orders over $99. The men’s Neriah Short Sleeve Polo Shirt is on sale for $33 and originally was priced at $65. This polo shirt is moisture-wicking and infused with stretch, which is great for golfing, outdoor hikes and more. It’s also available in four color options and it would look great with shorts or jeans alike. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Maritime Jacket is a great choice for this fall. it’s on sale for $75, which is down from its original rate of $149. This lightweight jacket is also waterproof and has large pockets for storage.

Our top picks for women include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!