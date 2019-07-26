The Boxer Robot Toy has emotions + personality with 10 games: $30.50 shipped

Amazon is offering the Boxer Interactive A.I. Robot Toy for $30.44 shipped. Normally $45 at Target and $40 at Best Buy, this is less than $0.50 over our last mention and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked. This interactive robot is designed to be used with your phone to help kids learn and grow. It offers personality and emotions, with 10 different games to play. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re planning any summer trips, be sure to grab the Aenllosi Hard Storage Case for Boxer at $13 Prime shipped. It’s specifically designed to fit the robot toy along with its remote and all, making transporting your child’s favorite robot anywhere a breeze.

Boxer Robot Toy features:

A.I. ROBOT WITH BIG PERSONALITY: Get to know Boxer, the small robot who delivers big fun! This quirky bot comes with 10 game cards and expresses a full range of emotions!

PLAY 10+ GAMES: Use the 10 activity cards (included) to play games like Bot Bowling, Paddle Bot or Go Kart with Boxer! Unlock even more games by downloading the Boxer app to your phone!

MULTIPLE WAYS TO PLAY: Use the remote control to race Boxer around and do tricks; download the free app to your phone to play new games; or use your hands to interact with him! Equipped with sensors, this robot for kids responds to your movements in funny ways!

Boxer is a great gift for kids aged 6+. This lovable bot can’t wait to become your new sidekick!

Includes: 1 A.I. Robot, 10 Game Activating Feature Cards, IR Remote Control, Interactive Ball Accessory, USB Charging Cable

