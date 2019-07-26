Deter porch pirates with a Ring Video Doorbell from $50 (Refurb, Orig. $100+)

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of certified used Ring Video Doorbells from $50 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. A 90-day warranty applies, and while these items may come in a brown box they have all been tested by Amazon. Our top pick would be the regular Ring Video Doorbell at $49.99, which generally goes for $100 in new condition. This is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you’re looking for a way to deter porch pirates, a video doorbell is a must. You’ll be able to see and talk to those who are waiting outside for you. Rated 4/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller. Shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

If you want to not only get a phone-based notification when someone’s at the door, but also hear it inside, grab the Ring Chime for $30 shipped. It’s wireless and can be placed anywhere you have a plug to alert you to someone’s presence out front or back.

Ring Video Doorbell features:

Works with Alexa to illuminate and send announcements to Echo devices when your doorbell is pressed or motion is detected. You can also see, hear, and talk to visitors through Echo Show or Echo Spot.

Lets you see, hear and speak to visitors from your phone, tablet and PC

Sends alerts as soon as motion is detected or when visitors press the Doorbell

Works on any home, with or without existing doorbell wires

Monitors your home in HD video with infrared night vision

Lets you check-in on your property at anytime with Live View on-demand video

Includes Lifetime Theft Protection: If your Doorbell gets stolen, we’ll replace it for free

