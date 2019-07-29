Smartphone Accessories: Google 18W USB-C Power Adapter and Cable $13, more

Amazon offers the Google 18W USB-C Power Adapter and Cable for $12.60 Prime shipped. Also available at Walmart. While you’ll still find it selling for $35 direct from Google, it has more recently been selling for $16 at Amazon. That’s still good for a 22% discount, is $2 under our previous mention and is one of the best we’ve seen from a trusted seller. For comparison, it sells for $20 at Best Buy. This wall adapter is said to have the ability to deliver up to seven hours of battery life in 15 minutes to Google handsets equipped with USB-C charging ports. This makes it a great option to expand your Pixel’s kit with an additional official charger for your bag, nightstand or desk. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 205 shoppers.

