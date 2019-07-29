Get three Assistant + Alexa Wi-Fi smart plugs at just $10 each (Reg. $17/ea.)

B&H Photo is offering three TP-Link Kasa Wi-Fi Smart Plugs (HS100) for $29.99 shipped. Normally $17 each at Amazon, this is a total value of over $50 and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked at $10 each. These plugs are great for turning table lamps, toasters, and more into smartphone-controlled devices. I’ve got a few of these around my house and I love how they work with Alexa and Assistant. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 15,000 happy smart home owners.

Nomad Base Station

If you only need two smart outlets, and don’t mind losing the TP-Link Kasa brand name, check out this two-pack of smart plugs for $19 Prime shipped. They’re slightly less each, coming in at just $9.50 apiece, but you’re only getting two, and you won’t have TP-Link’s technology or reputation behind it.

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug features:

Control from anywhere turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the kasa app (compatible w/ android & ios)

Voice control works with amazon alexa, google assistant and microsoft cortana supported devices for a hands free experience

Flexible control ul certified to switch up to 15A, for flexible control of a wide range of plug in devices

Kasa scenes & schedules schedule the smart plug to automatically switch on and off when away or set a scene for controlling many devices with a single button

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!