Today’s Best Game Deals: Ys VIII $30, Gears of War 4 $2, more

In today’s best game deals, the Nintendo eShop is now offering Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA for $29.99. Regularly $60, if you’re in to JRPGs you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at this deal. It is one of the best prices we have tracked on a game that very rarely goes on sale. Physical copies go for over $55 at Amazon. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Mega Man 11, Gears of War 4, God of War: Collector’s Edition, Links Awakening Dreamer Edition, Octopath Traveler and many more down below.
More game/console deals:
- Gears of War 4 $2 (Reg. $22) | CDKeys
- Links Awakening Dreamer Edition $70 | Target
- God of War: Collector’s Edition $60 (Reg. $100) | B&H
- Mega Man 11 Switch $15 (Reg. $25) | GameStop
- Marvel’s Spider-Man $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Days Gone on PS4 for $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Hitman 2 $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Octopath Traveler $45 (Reg. $60) | eBay Daily Deals
- Matched at Amazon
- Hundreds of digital PlayStation games up to 75% off | PSN
- Wolfenstein Youngblood Deluxe $33 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Devil May Cry 5 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Walmart
- FIFA 20 pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Star Wars: Fallen Order Pre-order $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Incl. “cosmetic gear for lightsaber and droid companion.”
- Or $60 + $10 credit at Best Buy
- Pokémon Sword and Shield pre-order $60 + $10 credit | Amazon
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
