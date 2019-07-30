Today’s Best Game Deals: Ys VIII $30, Gears of War 4 $2, more

- Jul. 30th 2019 9:32 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, the Nintendo eShop is now offering Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA for $29.99. Regularly $60, if you’re in to JRPGs you’ll definitely want to take a closer look at this deal. It is one of the best prices we have tracked on a game that very rarely goes on sale. Physical copies go for over $55 at Amazon. You’ll find deep price drops on titles like Mega Man 11, Gears of War 4, God of War: Collector’s Edition, Links Awakening Dreamer Edition, Octopath Traveler and many more down below. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Watch the Blair Witch gameplay trailer now: Story details, dog companion, more

Classic DOOM games get re-released on console and iOS/Android, available now

Feast your eyes on the new Disney Nintendo Switch

Another massive summer PlayStation sale starts now at up to 75% off

Nintendo announces refreshed Switch, new Joy-Con, Luigi’s Mansion release date

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard