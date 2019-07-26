The classic DOOM games are being rereleased on Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One today. There are even some mobile ports. Just announced at QuakeCon 2019, all three titles are now available on the major console platforms with additional DLC, add-on content and more. Head below the fold to see if you can survive the re-released demon hordes.

Earlier this morning someone jumped the gun at Nintendo UK and listings for the three games were spotted with £3.99+ price tags. While they weren’t actually available for purchase at the time, clearly something was in the works. And that it was. Bethesda, who now owns the DOOM IP, made all three re-releases official during today’s keynote presentation.

Classic DOOM Games Head Back to Hell:

The classic DOOM games will also be stacked with new content. For example, the original DOOM (Or DOOM 1993), which is now available for $4.99, will feature the Episode IV: Thy Flesh Consumed add-on. It contains 9 additional “action-packed levels” and more. Much like today’s DOOM 2 release, it will also support local 4-player deathmatch and local 4-player co-op on all three console platforms.

Speaking of which, the second of today’s classic DOOM game releases, known as DOOM II (Classic), will have local multiplayer/co-op baked in along with its own expansion pack. You’ll find the “Master Levels” — a collection of 20 additional stages that were made by the community and “supervised” by the developers at id Software. It is also listed at $4.99.

And lastly for today’s classic DOOM games, we have the third entry in the series. DOOM 3 (I guess we switched over to a number system for the third title), is also available today at $10 on digital marketplaces. There is no mention of local multiplayer on this one but you will score the Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Missions expansion packs for the price of admission.

9to5Toys' Take:

Not only is this a great way to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary, but it also makes these classics much more accessible for modern gamers without a PC laying around. Today’s releases marks the first time DOOM III will appear on a Nintendo console and we are even getting iOS/Android release for the first tow games in the series. While it would have been nice to see a discounted bundle with all three, many gamers will appreciate not having to purchase all of them at once. With DOOM Eternal (check out the E3 story trailer right here) just around the corner now, these classic DOOM games are a great way to prepare for the long descent in to the depths of hell we’ll be taking come late November.

