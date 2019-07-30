First Alert Smoke and CO alarms on sale today at Amazon from $15

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers up to 30% off First Alert Smoke and CO Alarms. Deals start at $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is First Alert’s Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector for $29.39. It typically goes for around $40 with today’s offer being the best we’ve seen at Amazon in years. This model offers a hardwired design with battery backup and “Optipath 360 technology that enhances detection with 360-degree access and reliably detects smoke from smoldering fires.” Ships with a 10-year warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 2,500 Amazon reviewers. More below.

Just need Carbon Monoxide protection? Consider going with First Alert’s detector at $14.88. With a low-cost that’s around 25% off the regular going rate, this is an easy way to monitor CO levels around your home. Shop the rest of today’s sale for more First Alert deals.

First Alert Smoke and CO Detector features:

Keep your family safe with this hardwired smoke and carbon monoxide alarm; the battery backup means constant monitoring, even if there’s a power failure

Features electrochemical Carbon Monoxide sensing technology as well as a photoelectric sensor equipped with Optipath 360 technology that enhances detection with 360-degree access and reliably detects smoke from smoldering fires

In case of danger, the loud spread-spectrum alarm is designed to be heard easily by even those with some hearing issues

Can connect to other compatible BRK or First Alert detectors, to ensure all alarms will sound when threat is detected

