Save 30% on KitchenAid’s cold brew coffee maker, now $70 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the KitchenAid Cold Brew Coffee Maker (KCM4212SX) for $69.95 shipped. Normally $100 at Best Buy and Target, this is among the lowest prices we’ve tracked in 2019 and is the best available. If you enjoy cold brew coffee, this is a must-have kitchen accessory. It makes up to 28 ounces of coffee at one time, giving you enjoy fuel to get through the entire day. Plus, the built-in spout makes getting your morning coffee super simple. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The Takeya Cold Brew Coffee maker is a #1 best-seller and drops to around $18 with the on-page coupon. It makes 32 ounces of coffee, which is slightly more than the above KitchenAid, but does it in a very different way. It’s designed to be kept in the fridge, and you’ll have to pick up the pitcher to get your coffee, instead of using the built-in spout. But, if you’re OK with those differences, this is a great alternative.

KitchenAid Stainless Steel Cold Brew Coffee Maker:

Treat yourself to a smooth and balanced cold brew at home. This KitchenAid® Cold Brew Coffee Maker is easy to use, pour and clean, and 35% bigger than the original KCM4212SX. Enjoy the smooth, rich full-bodied flavor. Simply fill with coffee and cold water, steep, and enjoy. Its small footprint makes it an ideal fit for any refrigerator or kitchen counter.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!