Today Amazon has launched a new fashion assistant via its Prime Wardrobe service called Personal Shopper. Built directly into Amazon’s iOS and Android smartphone app, this new virtual shopper builds on the online giant’s ever-expanding reach into your closet. The entire service is based around a survey that delves into shoppers’ personal preferences. From there, it goes on to recommend a wide range of products based on various patterns picked up from the survey. All of that combines into Amazon’s latest Prime Wardrobe creation. The question is, are consumers ready to take this type of advice from a curated system? Personal Shopper is a bet that Amazon is willing to make. Head below to find out more.

Amazon launches Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe

Like all things Amazon, there’s a certain level of automation involved with Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe. The service itself is limited to Prime members. If you’re interested, you’ll jump into the fashion portion of the Amazon app and answer a range of personal questions about your style, budget, measurements, and more. This helps Amazon to not only get to know you, but identify personal preferences which will later be used to curate your wardrobe.

From there a monthly subscription plan is curated for $5 per month in addition to the cost of clothes. At launch, Personal Shopper will only be available to women at the start offering sizes 0-24. There is said to be plans for a men’s offering in the near future, but no details have been announced at this time.

Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe is a new styling service, exclusive for Prime members, that provides style inspiration and personalized recommendations. After learning more about your broad preferences including style, fit, and budget, our stylists will curate inspirational pieces for everyday or help find that perfect look for work, vacation, or a night out. Our stylists pull from thousands of brands across clothing, shoes, and accessories and handpick items that suit your budget, fit and style preferences, as well as your specific fashion needs.

Easy returns highlight Amazon’s latest service

Personal Shopper by Prime Wardrobe is centered around Amazon’s promise of a worry-free experience. This includes no-cost returns, so that shoppers can try on clothes and not have to worry about being stuck with something that doesn’t fit right. Each order ships with a return label which can easily be reapplied to the box and used to send back any unwanted clothing.

Personal Shopper launches today within the Amazon app; orders will begin shipping within the usual Prime window of 24-48 hours.

Source: Amazon

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!