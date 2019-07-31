Save up to $360 on Apple’s prev. gen. 10.5-inch iPad Pro with cellular

Amazon is offering Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro 10.5-inch Wi-Fi + Cellular at up to $360 off. Prices start at $579 for the 64GB model and go up to $659 for 256GB and $719 for 512GB. Normally up to $1,079, this is among the best pricing we’ve tracked for Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro. You’ll get Apple Pencil support (1st generation only), Smart Keyboard compatibility, and Apple’s ProMotion display. This is a killer tablet for on-the-go workflow and will be supported by iPadOS this coming fall.

Nomad Base Station

Keep your new iPad Pro safe (and Apple Pencil close, if you pick one up) in the official Leather Sleeve for $90 at Amazon. This sleeve is built to protect your iPad’s display from scratches while it’s in your bag and also has a dedicated slot to hold your Apple Pencil, helping to make sure you’ll never lose it. Plus, this sleeve is sleek, meaning it won’t take up much room in your bag.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch features:

10. 5-Inch Retina Display with Promotion, true Tone, and wide Color

A10X Fusion chip

Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor

12MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera

Four speaker Audio

802. 11AC Wi-Fi and LTE cellular data

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!