Upgrade to a motion sensor faucet at Home Depot from $119 (Up to 48% off)

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is offering up to 48% off BioBidet Flow Motion Activated faucets. The Flow Motion Activated Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet with Motion Sensor in Chrome is now on sale for $119 shipped. The Brushed Nickel and Oil-Rubbed Bronze options are down to $129 and $139 respectively. Regularly up to $249, today’s deals are the best we can find by as much as $80 or so. The Chrome model, for example, starts at $229 on Amazon right now. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Along with a simple installation and no hard wiring, these faucets feature manual and hands-free motion sense controls as well as a smart auto-off that will automatically turn the tap off after 3 minutes. You’ll also find a retractable PullDown hose and 2-spray settings.

While you certainly won’t get the motion sensors or the other bells and whistles, the AmazonBasics Modern Pull-Down Kitchen Sprayer Faucet is a great alternative at $65 shipped. Rated 4+ stars. Swing by our Home Goods Guide for the rest of today’s best kitchenware deals.

Flow Motion Activated Pull-Down Sprayer Kitchen Faucet :

Enjoy the latest in kitchen faucet technology with the Flow Series Single-Handle Pull-Down faucet. The hands-free motion sensing technology makes washing up quicker and more sanitary. Set the temperature and use the sensor to control the water flow. The built-in timer automatically turns the water flow off after 3 minutes. Retracting the faucet’s pull-down hose head after use will also automatically shut off water flow

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!