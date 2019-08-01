Brooks Brothers shirts, pants, pullovers and more under $55 from Hautelook

For three days only, Hautelook is offering select Brooks Brothers dress shirts, pullovers and more for men with prices under $55. Prices are as marked. Receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Melange Half ZIp Active Shirt is on sale for $50, which is $30 off the original rate. This shirt is sweat-wicking, great for layering and can be worn year-round. I also love its gray coloring that’s versatile and modernly stylish. You can also pair it with dress shirts, T-shirts, vests, jackets and much more. Find the rest of our top picks below from Hautelook’s Brooks Brothers Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!