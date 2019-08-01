Circulon 10-piece Cookware Set with lifetime warranty at $87.50 (Reg. $150)

Target is offering the Circulon Innovatum 10-piece Hard-Anodized Nonstick Cookware Set plus a Bonus Cookie Pan for $87.49 shipped. Simply apply coupon code COLLEGE at checkout. Regularly up to $150 at Target, similar sets start at over $200 on Amazon and this is the best price around. In fact, it’s the most affordable 10-piece Circulon set we can find. Along with the bonus cookie sheet, this cookware set features a PFOA-free, non-stick system, dual-riveted silicone-enhanced stainless steel handles, an oven-safe rating of up to 400 degrees and that usual Circulon lifetime guarantee. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more deals and details.

The code above will knock $40 off $100 and $10 off $30+ purchases. That means you can use it on a wide selection of the Circulon sets as well as a plethora of other dorm-worthy gear. And be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more discounted kitchenware.

Circulon Innovatum 10-piece Hard-Anodized Cookware Set:

Engineered to deliver time- and energy-saving cooking results, Circulon Innovatum combines durable hard-anodized aluminum cookware construction with superior nonstick technology. The cookware features the patented TOTAL Nonstick System of raised circles and triple layer, premium quality, metal utensil safe nonstick for long-lasting food release and easy cleanup. From stockpot to small skillet, saute to saucepans, every piece in this set features this unique cooking surface.

