Home Depot’s 1-Day sale discounts DEWALT, RIGID, Milwaukee, more by up to 40%

Today only, as part of its Special Buys of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to 40% off select power and hand tools from Milwaukee, RIGID, DEWALT and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the RIDGID 18V Cordless Impact Wrench Driver Kit for $129. It typically sells for $169. This is a match of our previous mention. Features include a “compact but powerful” design that pushes up to 450-pounds of torque with 4-speed settings. Ships with a 4Ah battery and 18V charger. Rated 4.8/5 stars by over 1,200 Home Depot reviewers. You can jump into the rest of today’s sale right here or hit the jump for more top picks.

Another standout for us is the DEWALT 1/4-inch x 3.8-inch 200-piece Mechanics Tool Set at $99. As a comparison, it typically goes for $175 at Amazon and other online retailers. This bundle includes everything you need to handle basic garage tasks. Ships with a carrying case to keep things neat and tidy. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 850 reviewers.

RIGID 18V Impact Wrench Kit features:

RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless 4-Mode Compact Impact Wrench Kit with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery and 18-Volt Charger. This compact and lightweight cordless tool delivers 450 ft./lbs. of torque to power through the most demanding applications. It comes loaded with features like exclusive Grip Light Technology that engages the LED light simply by holding the tool, innovative Hex Grip Micro Texture for maximum comfort and a die-cast gear box for increased durability and professional quality. This impact wrench is back by the Industry’s Only Lifetime Service Agreement, and includes a 4.0 Ah battery, 18-Volt charger, a belt clip, and an operator’s manual.

