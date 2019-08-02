Amazon’s HyperX gaming accessory sale has deals for every console

- Aug. 2nd 2019 9:50 am ET

From $15
Amazon has a selection of HyperX gaming accessories on sale today, including the ChargePlay Quad 4-in-1 Joy-Con Charging Station for $14.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s deal is 50% off and a new Amazon all-time low. This nifty dock can charge four Joy-Con at once, ensuring that you’re always ready to start gaming with full battery levels. Includes a two-year warranty. Rated 4.9/5 stars. More deals below.

Other notable HyperX offers include:

HyperX ChargePlay Quad features:

  • Simultaneously charges four Joy-Con controllers
  • Battery indicators display charging status
  • Convenient and secure docking with stable design

