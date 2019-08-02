Save nearly 50% on this WORX cordless screwdriver kit, now $16 shipped

- Aug. 2nd 2019 2:22 pm ET

Get this deal
$30 $16
0

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its Semi-Automatic Cordless Screwdriver with Extension and Bits (WX254L.6) for $15.99 shipped in open-box condition. Note: the product is new but will arrive in a plain brown box. For comparison, it has a list price of $30 at WORX’s official website, though Amazon has it listed for a bloated $42. This drill has built-in storage for six bits and allows you to quickly change between them. Plus, the front-mounted LED will help you see your screws in darker spaces. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 3-year warranty.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need the powered aspect of the above WORX, this screwdriver includes multiple bits for $11.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is great for driving nuts and screws around your house when you’re building things like bookshelves or other household essentials. Sometimes a powered screwdriver is too strong, stripping out screws as you drill. Using a manual screwdriver like this one is a great way around that, as you’ll know exactly how tight the screw gets.

WORX Cordless Screwdriver features:

  • Rapid Reloadable Cartridge allows you to store 6 bits in the tool
  • Advance the correct bit with a simple slide-action
  • Front-mounted LED light means no more working in the dark
  • Powerful 4V MaxLithium battery holds a charge for up to 18 months

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
$30 $16

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Worx

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

Mac mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide