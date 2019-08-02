Save nearly 50% on this WORX cordless screwdriver kit, now $16 shipped

The official WORX eBay storefront is offering its Semi-Automatic Cordless Screwdriver with Extension and Bits (WX254L.6) for $15.99 shipped in open-box condition. Note: the product is new but will arrive in a plain brown box. For comparison, it has a list price of $30 at WORX’s official website, though Amazon has it listed for a bloated $42. This drill has built-in storage for six bits and allows you to quickly change between them. Plus, the front-mounted LED will help you see your screws in darker spaces. Rated 4.5/5 stars and ships with a 3-year warranty.

If you don’t need the powered aspect of the above WORX, this screwdriver includes multiple bits for $11.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This is great for driving nuts and screws around your house when you’re building things like bookshelves or other household essentials. Sometimes a powered screwdriver is too strong, stripping out screws as you drill. Using a manual screwdriver like this one is a great way around that, as you’ll know exactly how tight the screw gets.

WORX Cordless Screwdriver features:

Rapid Reloadable Cartridge allows you to store 6 bits in the tool

Advance the correct bit with a simple slide-action

Front-mounted LED light means no more working in the dark

Powerful 4V MaxLithium battery holds a charge for up to 18 months

