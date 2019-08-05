PDP’s GameCube-Style Fight Pad Pro Switch controllers now $20 (20% off)

Amazon is now offering some great deals on the PDP GameCube Style Wired Fight Pad Pro Controllers for Nintendo Switch at $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While there are several colorways available today, we are seeing a new low on the Princess Peach option. Regularly $25, this is the first time we have seen this one drop to $20 at Amazon and is now at the best we can find. Ideal for long Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sessions, it includes a 10-foot cable so you never need to take a break for charging and a detachable stick design. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of the Amazon reviewers. Head below for more deals and details.

More PDP Fight Pad Pro Deals:

***Most of today’s Fight Pad deals are also matched at GameStop

We also still have PowerA’s Zelda-themed Wired Controller for $20 (Reg. $25) and HyperX gaming accessories from $15. You’ll also want to check out these collectible Nintendo boxes and Nintendo Switch Lite pre-orders are now live.

PDP GameCube Style Wired Fight Pad Pro Controller :

GameCube inspired Pro Controller designed for the Nintendo Switch

Compatible with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game

Change out the C-Stick for a full-size stick with the detachable stick design

10 foot USB cable provides plenty of room to play with ease

Officially licensed by Nintendo

