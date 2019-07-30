Add PowerA’s Zelda-themed Wired Controller to your Switch for $20 (Reg. $25)

Amazon offers the PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Plus Zelda-themed Controller for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at GameStop and Target for the same price. Normally selling for $25, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price and matches the Amazon all-time low. Officially-licensed by Nintendo, this controller sports a Zelda: Breath of the Wild-inspired design complete with gold accenting, a Hylian Crest and more. It features a detached ten-foot wired cable for convenient storage and is an affordable way to expand the co-op experience of your Switch. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 410 customers.

Those who can live without the slick Zelda colorware can save just a bit more by opting for HORI’s Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Wired Controller at $17.50.

Don’t forget to check out 8Bitdo’s new Sn30 Pro+ Nintendo Switch Gamepad, which is now available for pre-order. For other gear to outfit your hybrid console, be sure to check out our five favorite Nintendo Switch accessories starting at $20.

PowerA Nintendo Switch Wired Zelda Controller features:

Subtle Legend of Zelda pattern with Hylian Shield icon and Link in action

Ergonomic controller shape with Nintendo Switch button layout

Metallic D pad

Detachable 10feet (3 meters) USB cable with Velcro strap

Officially Licensed by Nintendo

