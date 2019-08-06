ecobee Switch+ has built-in Alexa + HomeKit control at a low of $60 (25% off)

Amazon offers the ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch for $59.99 shipped. Normally selling for $80 at retailers like Best Buy, today’s offer is $10 under our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring built-in Alexa, ecobee Switch+ delivers HomeKit functionality as well in the form of occupancy and temperature sensors. Bringing this switch into your home automation setup gives you the ability to control lights from your phone or with a digital assistant. Plus, this switch is said to install in about 45 minutes, meaning your next smart home project won’t take up an entire day. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 100 customers.

For those who may not need the built-in Alexa functionality, the Wemo Wi-Fi HomeKit Dimmer Light Switch is a notable alternative at $50. And to save even more, remove the HomeKit compatibility in favor of going entirely with Alexa. TP-Link’s HS200 Switch will only run you $25.

Give Alexa and Siri the ability to control your home’s temperature with the ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat, which is currently on sale for $139 (Reg. $169).

ecobee Switch+ Smart Light Switch features:

Ask Alexa to turn on the lights and music with this ecobee Switch+ smart switch. Its built-in speaker lets you access Amazon Alexa with voice commands, and it automatically turns off a light bulb at sunrise or when no one’s in the room. Control this ecobee Switch+ smart switch remotely from your iOS or Android device.

