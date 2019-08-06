ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat offers HomeKit control, more: $139 (Reg. $169)

Amazon offers the ecobee3 lite Smart Thermostat for $139 shipped. Also being price matched at Walmart. That’s a $30 savings from the regular going rate at retailers like Home Depot and the best price we’ve seen at Amazon in a few months. ecobee3 lite takes the popular equation from this manufacturer and pares down select features for a more affordable outcome. It still offers support for HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. ecobee is known as one of the best thermostats out there, thanks to its automatic scheduling and support for various platforms. Rated 4.1/5 stars by 1,200 Amazon reviewers.

While ecobee makes some visually pleasing thermostats, there are other options out there for less than still offer HomeKit control and support for other platforms. We recommend the Emerson Sensi as a full-featured alternative to the ecobee3 lite feature above. While it doesn’t save the sleek design, you’re still getting automatic scheduling and easy install times of “30 minutes or less.”

ecobee3 lite features:

SAVE MONEY: Homeowners save up to 23% annually on heating or cooling costs, plus ecobee pays for itself in under 2 years (compared to a hold of 72 degrees)

WORKS WITH ROOM SENSORS: Place them in the rooms that matter the most and have the temperature balanced throughout your whole home. Measuring both occupancy and temperature, sensors signal your ecobee Smart Thermostat to automatically switch to the right mode for comfort when you’re home or for savings when you’re not. 2-pack sold separately.

EASILY INSTALL YOURSELF: It only takes about 30 minutes, thanks to an easy to follow installation guide and an in-app step-by-step walkthrough. Everything you need comes in the box, including a Power Extender Kit for homes with no common wire (C-wire)

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: Easily adjust your thermostat from wherever you are using your iOS (iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch) or Android device. The ecobee mobile app is available in the App Store or on Google Play. Compatibility- Gas, oil, electric, dual fuel, Conventional (2H/2C), Heat Pump (4H/2C)

