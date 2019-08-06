Dock your Nintendo Switch in HORI’s Multiport USB Playstand at $28 (30% off)

Amazon offers the HORI Nintendo Switch Multiport USB Playstand for $27.99 shipped. Normally selling for $40 like at retailers such as GameStop and direct from HORI, that’s good for a 30% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. HORI’s Multiport Playstand imbues your Switch with four USB-A ports as well as a USB-C charging input. It’s a perfect option for connecting multiple controllers or peripherals to your hybrid console. It also gives you the ability to adjust the Switch’s viewing angle, something the Switch’s flimsy built-in kickstand can’t accomplish. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Those looking for a more portable way to play the Switch while charging on-the-go will find Nintendo’s first-party Adjustable Charging Stand at $20 to be a notable alternative. Or if you wanna game while on the road, PowerA’s Switch Car Charger is a must at $14.

And for more ways to deck out your gaming kit, have a look at our five favorite Nintendo Switch accessories starting at $20.

HORI Nintendo Switch Multiport USB Playstand features:

Great for local multiplayer on the go! enjoy using your favorite wired Nintendo Switch peripherals in tabletop mode with the multi port USB play Stand by HORI. Connects up to four Nintendo Switch compatible USB devices at once. Charges as you play using your Nintendo Switch AC adapter. Adjusts to the perfect angle for the BEST multiplayer experience then folds up for transport to your next battle. Take your multiplayer experience anywhere with multi port USB play Stand by HORI.

