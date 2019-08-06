Kids can do their homework on this $50 Melissa and Doug Desk Set (Reg. $100)

Amazon offers the Melissa & Doug Kids’ Lift-Top Desk & Chair Set in Espresso for $49.99 shipped. Same price at Walmart, although opting for pickup knocks another $1.50 off. It goes for $100 at Melissa & Doug direct. Amazon had been charging as much as $100 before dropping to the all-time low there. This table and chair set would be perfect for kids to do their homework, draw, read, or watch a movie on their tablet. It’s designed for ages 3 to 8. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

A more cost-effective alternative is the Delta Children Chair Desk With Storage Bin from $31. It comes in a variety of styles featuring beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse, Spider-Man, and Elmo. However, more basic designs in solid colors are also available.

Melissa & Doug Lift-Top Desk & Chair Set:

EASY TO ASSEMBLE: The Melissa & Doug kids school desk features a safety-hinged lid and reinforced legs for extended use. It’s easy to assemble with just a Phillips-head screwdriver (not included).

STURDY WOODEN CONSTRUCTION: The Melissa & Doug Child’s Lift-Top Desk & Chair set is made from sturdy, high-quality wood and assembled with precision manufacturing standards.

FITS YOUR HOME DECOR: Our youth desk features an elegant espresso finish that fits with many styles of home decor. It easily wipes clean to stay looking fresh.

