This Hamilton Beach Coffee Maker has a built-in scale, now $16 (Reg. $29.50+)

VM Innovations (99.4% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Hamilton Beach 12-cup TruCount Coffee Maker (45300) for $15.99 shipped. Regularly as much as $55 at Wayfair, this model sells for closer to $29.50 at Amazon and Walmart with today’s deal being the best we can find. At just $16, it’s a great option as a spare or for up at the lake house. This 12-cup coffee maker features a built-in scale to get the perfect brew every time, multiple strength options and more. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart and from nearly 70% of the 1,450 Amazon reviewers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll be hard pressed to find a comparable coffee maker for less than $16, but today’s deal just leave you enough from some beans. The Amazon Fresh Donut Cafe is a good place to start for budget-friendly brew. The 12 ounce bags go for just over $7.50 Prime shipped.

Hamilton Beach 12 Cup TruCount Coffee Maker:

This coffee maker has a scale built into the coffee ground compartment. When you put your grounds in, the scale lets you know how many teaspoons you’ve used, so you can measure out what you need based on the size of the brew and your own preferences.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!