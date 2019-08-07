Merrell’s Semi-Annual Sale cuts up to 50% off select styles + free shipping

For a limited time only, the Merrell Semi-Annual Sale offers up to 50% off select styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The men;s Ascent Gore-Tex Shoes are a must-have from this sale and they’re currently marked down to $96. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $120. This style is great for outdoor hikes and much more. It’s also a casual option to wear with jeans or shorts on the weekends. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Another great choice for this fall is the men’s Micro Lite Puffer Vest that’s currently 50% off and priced at $60. This vest is a great layering piece and it’s packable, which is great for traveling.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

