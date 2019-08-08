Score an Amazon low on Marshall’s Kilburn II Speaker at $240 ($60 off), more

Amazon offers the Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $239.99 shipped. That’s good for a $60 discount from the going rate at Best Buy as well as B&H, beats our previous mention by $10 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Marshall’s speaker comes covered in a classic design reminiscent of guitar amps as well as other retro audio gear and packs equally as appealing sound quality. It features up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge and pumps out tunes thanks to a 36W audio array. Bluetooth connectivity and a portable form-factor round out the notable inclusions. Rated 4.8/5 stars, largely agreeing with our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Over at Best Buy’s official eBay store, we’re seeing The House of Marley Get Together Mini Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $99.99 shipped. Also available from Best Buy direct. Down $50 from its usual going rate, that saves you 33% and is the lowest we’ve seen. Featuring a wood enclosure, this speaker offers yet another interesting design and features two 2.5-inch woofers and two 1-inch tweeters. Enjoy up to ten hours of battery life per charge. Reviews are still coming in, but other speakers from The House of Marley are highly-rated overall.

Save even more and bring home Anker’s Soundcore Flare+ Bluetooth Speaker at $80 when clipping the on-page coupon. This model brings LED lights into the mix and features a 360-degree sound output. You’ll get a more classic Bluetooth speaker design though.

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Take music wherever you go with this Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker. It produces clear midrange sound with deep, powerful bass, and it provides 20 hours of playtime on a single charge, so you can listen to playlists all day. This Marshall Kilburn II Bluetooth speaker has a solid metal grille for durability.

