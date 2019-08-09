Smartphone Accessories: Anker PowerPort 5W Qi Charging Stand $13, more

Anker Direct via Amazon currently offers its PowerPort Wireless 5 5W Qi Charging Stand for $12.99 Prime shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $17, that’s good for a 23% discount and is one of the best prices we’ve seen to date. Featuring a 5W output, this is a notable option for adding to your bedside table for overnight charging. A two-coil design also means you can set your smartphone on it in vertically or horizontally while still taking advantage of the cord-free refueling. Over 2,270 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.
The Anker Advantage: Join the 20 million+ powered by our leading technology. Charge Forward: Using highly efficient components and an advanced chipset, Power Port Wireless charges any Qi-compatible device in 10% less time than other 5W wireless chargers. Charge vertically or horizontally for ideal use with Face ID, keeping track of messages, or watching videos.
Totally eliminate the radiation and overheating risks associated with wireless charging. With overvoltage protection, temperature control, foreign object detection, and more, you and your iPhone are fully protected. What You Get: Power Port Wireless 5 Stand, 3ft Micro USB cable (AC adapter not included), welcome guide, worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.
