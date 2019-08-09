Sprint offers iPhone XR for FREE when you trade-in a working iPhone 6s or newer

Sprint is currently offering a FREE iPhone XR when you trade in a working iPhone. Requires an 18-month commitment and trade must be an iPhone 6s or newer. Sprint typically charges over $30 per month for iPhone XR. However, this plan is a part of Sprint’s iPhone forever promotion, which lets you upgrade after 12 months. More details can be found on this landing page.

iPhone XR delivers a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display protected by an IP67 rating that can take on water for up to 30 minutes. Notable features include 12 and 7MP cameras, Face ID, an A12 bionic chip, and support for wireless charging.

Make the most of your purchase today and grab a Spigen Ultra Hybrid Clear Case to show off your new iPhone’s beautiful colors. At just $12, it’s an easy way to add a bit more protection to your setup.

iPhone XR features:

6.1-inch Liquid Retina display (LCD)

IP67 water and dust resistant (maximum depth of 1 meter up to 30 minutes)

12MP camera with OIS and 7MP TrueDepth front camera—Portrait mode, Portrait Lighting, Depth Control, and Smart HDR

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A12 Bionic with next-generation Neural Engine

Wireless charging—works with Qi chargers

iOS 12 with Memoji, Screen Time, Siri Shortcuts, and Group FaceTime

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!