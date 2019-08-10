Learn all about you with AncestryDNA kits from $59 (Reg. up to $119)

Amazon offers the AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test for $69 shipped. Regularly as much as $119, this is among the best prices we’ve ever seen for this kit. (The lowest it’s been was $59 during Black Friday 2018.) Not only learn where you came from, but also understand some of the traits that define you, from why you have a cleft chin to whether or not you’re predisposed to hate cilantro. Rated 4/5 stars. More below.

If learning about traits isn’t a big deal to you, save some cash and pick up the general AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity Test at $59 shipped instead. That’s a $40 drop from its regular price and within $4 of the Amazon all-time low. You’ll receive ethnicity estimates, migration stories, and DNA matches with this.

AncestryDNA: Genetic Ethnicity + Traits Test:

New AncestryDNA Traits lets you discover 26 of your most interesting personal traits.

Our new DNA experience gives you more precise geographic detail, in-depth historical insights, and more.

AncestryDNA doesn’t just tell you which countries you’re from, but also can pinpoint the specific regions within them.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!