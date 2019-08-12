ASUS Chromebook Flip offers a convertible design for $249 ($50 off)

Amazon offers the ASUS Chromebook Flip 10-inch 2GHz/4GB/16GB for $249 shipped. That’s a $50 savings off the regular going rate and $1 less than our previous mention. It’s also the second best price at Amazon all-time. The ASUS Chromebook Flip offers a 360-degree design and a 10-inch display, which can convert into a touchscreen tablet. Powered by a 2GHz processor with 16GB of storage and 4GB of RAM. Includes 100GB of Google Drive storage. Rated 3.9/5 stars by nearly 250 Amazon reviewers.

Put your savings to good use and grab a new case for your ASUS Chromebook. This model comes in a variety of colors and costs just $12. With dedicated storage on the exterior as well, you’ll be able to easily tote around various accessories and more.

ASUS Chromebook Flip features:

The flexible 360 degree hinge and 10. 1 inch WXGA (1280 x 800) touchscreen lets you use the C101PA in tablet, stand, or laptop mode.

Lightweight at 2 pounds and . 6 inches thick with the protection of a sleek aluminum metal body and the newest USB Type-C connectivity.

Work online or offline and starts up in seconds and lasts all day, thanks to a long battery life rated up to 9 hours.

Rock chip RK3399 Quad-Core 2. 0 GHz processor for fast performance with 16GB of storage and 4GB RAM for fast and efficient performance.

