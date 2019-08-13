At $55, Google Chromecast Ultra + Stadia is an inexpensive console alternative

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Google Chromecast Ultra for $55.20 shipped when coupon code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $13 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is within $6 of the lowest price we have tracked. Face it, we all can find our smartphone much faster than the TV remote. With its impressively simple casting technology, Chromecast makes it extremely simple to beam content found on your phone up to the TV. With support for 4K, Chromecast Ultra brings UHD content to your home theater and the promise of Google Stadia game streaming later this year. Considering that game consoles tend to cost around $300 or so, this streamer significantly cuts upfront investment while still allowing you to play AAA games like Destiny 2. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

If you’re not interested in Stadia, consider Fire TV Stick 4K at $50. This is what I use in my home and have found it to be a better fit than Apple TV. With a zippy processor, compact form-factor, 4K capabilities, and impressively low price tag, I cannot recommend it highly enough.

Google Chromecast Ultra features:

All together now: Shows, movies, live TV, YouTube, and photos. All streaming on your 4K TV. From all your family’s devices

Everything you love about Chromecast and more. By using your phone, it’s easy to play, pause, control the volume, and more from anywhere in your home. Supported operating systems- Android 4.2 and higher, Mac OS X 10.9 and higher, iOS 9.1 and higher, Windows 7 and higher

