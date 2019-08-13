The official Zelda Hyrule Historia hardcover book now $17.50 (Reg. $23) + more

Amazon is offering the hardcover Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia book for $17.45. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly between $23 and $27 or so on Amazon, this is the lowest price we a have tracked since Black Friday 2018 and within $2 of the all-time low. Barnes & Noble charge $36 for comparison. An ideal companion to the Legend of Zelda Art & Artifacts and Encyclopedia books, this one features 280 pages of “never-before-seen concept art”, the complete history of Hyrule and what has now become the official chronology of the complex Zelda timeline, among much more. Rated 4+ stars from over 2,800 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia hardcover is basically a must-have for any hardcore Zelda fan, especially at this price. Having said that, if you’re a more casual user that just wants to celebrate your fandom with some sweet art, you could probably get away with the $5 Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2019 Wall Calendar. The 2020 version is significantly more expensive but still less than today’s featured deal at $15 Prime shipped.

In other gaming book deals, back in March Nintendo announced that it was bringing The Art of Super Mario Odyssey featuring Bowsette to the US in October. And now pre-orders are at the lowest price ever: $32.63 (Reg. $50). As usual, you’ll be charged the lowest price between the time of purchasing and release anyway.

Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia Book:

Dark Horse Books and Nintendo team up to bring you The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia, containing an unparalleled collection of historical information on The Legend of Zelda franchise. This handsome hardcover contains never-before-seen concept art, the full history of Hyrule, the official chronology of the games, and much more! Starting with an insightful introduction by the legendary producer and video-game designer of Donkey Kong, Mario, and The Legend of Zelda, Shigeru Miyamoto, this book is crammed full of information about the storied history of Link’s adventures from the creators themselves! As a bonus, The Legend of Zelda: Hyrule Historia includes an exclusive comic by the foremost creator of The Legend of Zelda manga — Akira Himekawa!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!