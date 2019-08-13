Save 30% on the Philips Hue Two-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit at a new low of $78

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Two-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit for $77.93 shipped. Normally selling for $110, that’s good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by over $2 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring two multicolor LED light bulbs, this starter kit works with Siri, Alexa and Assistant thanks to a HomeKit-enabled bridge. It’s a perfect way to enter the world of smart home lighting and enjoy some added ambiance as well. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More below.
A great way to expand your setup is by using your savings to grab one of the Philips Hue White A19 LED Bulb at $14. This bulb ditches the full color output like you’ll find in the featured deal. But if you want to add some smarts to another lamp on a budget, it’s hard to go wrong here.
Plus, don’t forget that we’re still noting a $20 discount on LIFX’s 9.8-Foot Multicolor HomeKit Lightstrip Kit at $80.
Philips Hue Two-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit features:
- The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 2- Pack Smart Bulb Kit lets you choose from 16 million colors and shades of white to turn your everyday lighting into an extraordinary experience.
- Works with Alexa for voice control
- Lasts 25,000 hours or 23 years with normal use.
