Save 30% on the Philips Hue Two-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit at a new low of $78

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Two-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit for $77.93 shipped. Normally selling for $110, that’s good for a 30% discount, beats our previous mention by over $2 and is a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring two multicolor LED light bulbs, this starter kit works with Siri, Alexa and Assistant thanks to a HomeKit-enabled bridge. It’s a perfect way to enter the world of smart home lighting and enjoy some added ambiance as well. Over 1,000 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More below.

A great way to expand your setup is by using your savings to grab one of the Philips Hue White A19 LED Bulb at $14. This bulb ditches the full color output like you’ll find in the featured deal. But if you want to add some smarts to another lamp on a budget, it’s hard to go wrong here.

Plus, don’t forget that we’re still noting a $20 discount on LIFX’s 9.8-Foot Multicolor HomeKit Lightstrip Kit at $80.

Philips Hue Two-Bulb HomeKit Starter Kit features:

The Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 2- Pack Smart Bulb Kit lets you choose from 16 million colors and shades of white to turn your everyday lighting into an extraordinary experience.

Works with Alexa for voice control

Lasts 25,000 hours or 23 years with normal use.

