Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 Cellular from $394, today only (Reg. $499+)

- Aug. 14th 2019 7:44 am ET

0

Today only, Nike is offering Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 GPS + Cellular 40/44mm models from $393.97 shipped when promo code PLAY30 is applied during checkout. Regularly $499 or more, today’s deal takes $105 off and is a match of our previous mention. This offer ends tonight, so if you missed it the first time around, be sure to jump on it today.

Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a larger display than its predecessors and offers both GPS and Cellular connectivity. It’s all powered by Apple’s S4 64-bit chip which offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a full charge. Swimmers will also be pleased to know that Apple Watch Series 4 is water resistant to 50 meters.

Make the most of your savings today and pick up a few extra Apple Watch bands. While there are plenty of options out there, our roundup of the best straps and bands starts at $5 with a number of styles to choose from.

Apple Watch Series 4 features:

  • LTE and UMTS
  • Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS
  • S4 with 64-bit dual-core processor
  • W3 Apple wireless chip
  • Barometric altimeter
  • Sapphire crystal and ceramic back
  • Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz)
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • Up to 18 hours of battery life
  • Water resistant 50 meters

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Apple Watch Nike

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp