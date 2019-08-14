Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 Cellular from $394, today only (Reg. $499+)

Today only, Nike is offering Apple Watch Nike+ Series 4 GPS + Cellular 40/44mm models from $393.97 shipped when promo code PLAY30 is applied during checkout. Regularly $499 or more, today’s deal takes $105 off and is a match of our previous mention. This offer ends tonight, so if you missed it the first time around, be sure to jump on it today.
Apple Watch Series 4 delivers a larger display than its predecessors and offers both GPS and Cellular connectivity. It’s all powered by Apple’s S4 64-bit chip which offers up to 18 hours of battery life on a full charge. Swimmers will also be pleased to know that Apple Watch Series 4 is water resistant to 50 meters.
Make the most of your savings today and pick up a few extra Apple Watch bands. While there are plenty of options out there, our roundup of the best straps and bands starts at $5 with a number of styles to choose from.
Apple Watch Series 4 features:
- LTE and UMTS
- Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS
- S4 with 64-bit dual-core processor
- W3 Apple wireless chip
- Barometric altimeter
- Sapphire crystal and ceramic back
- Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n 2.4GHz)
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- Up to 18 hours of battery life
- Water resistant 50 meters
