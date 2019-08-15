Daewoo’s Retro-style Mini Fridge drops to the Amazon low at $229 (Reg. $300+)

Amazon is offering the Daewoo Retro Compact Refrigerator (FR-044RCNC) for $229 shipped in mint, blue and cream beige. Some colors matched at Walmart. Regularly $400 at Amazon, it has started to drop down to $300 over the last couple months and is now at the all-time low. It also sells for $300 at Wayfair for comparison sake. This vintage-style mini fridge has 4.4 Cu. Ft. of storage capacity, internal LED lighting, a freezer, veggie crisper and 2 adjustable shelves for heavier items. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If the vintage aesthetics don’t add any value for you personally, consider a basic mini fridge for half the price. While this Black+Decker model is significantly smaller, it is also more than $100 less. If this is just for some extra refrigeration space in the man cave, garage or something like that, its 1.7 cubic feet of space should be enough to handle most of your beer cooling needs. It has a 4+ star rating from over 1,500 Amazon customers too. Or forget the mini fridge all together and just grab a nice $35 Coleman cooler to keep the drinks cold instead.

Daewoo Retro Compact Refrigerator:

Soft Dial & Easy Control

Energy Star. 2-Litre Bottle Rack

Table Top Function

LED Lighting

Fresh Food Sliding Drawer;Dimensions:22.8 x 19.2 x 36.1 inches

