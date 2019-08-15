GameStop refurb Wii U bundles on sale from $100: Zelda, Smash Bros., more

GameStop is now offering some great deals on its premium refurbished Wii U console bundles. While you’re more than likely spending all your time on Switch these days, deals like this are great for collectors or those looking to play some vintage titles. There are several bundle options available starting from just $99.99 with free shipping, alongside a notable promotion on pre-owned games. For comarpison sake, while most bundles are matching our previous mention, the $100 configurations are all $10 less today. Head below the fold for a closer look and over to this morning’s roundup for all of today’s game deals.

All of today’s Wii U deals include the GameStop Pre-owned Guarantee: “This pre-owned product has been carefully tested, and is guaranteed to work. If you are not completely satisfied, simply return the product within 7 days for your money back or identical exchange within 30 days of purchase.” The rest of the details on that are right here.

GameStop Wii U Console Deals:

Alongside the Wii U deals above, GameStop is offering 50% off pre-owned games at $9.99 or less with any console purchase right now. And that includes the Wii U bundles above. GameStop happens to have quite a large selection of pre-owned Wii U titles as well.

If you have had your fill of Wii U by now, you might be interested in Switch Lite pre-orders or even the new battery-efficient generation 2 standard model that is now up for pre-order. We also have a solid selection of digital Switch games at up to 50% off right here.

GameStop Wii U Refurbs:

The Wii U console’s new controller, the Wii U GamePad, will connect wirelessly and seamlessly with both the console and the television. With a built-in touch screen, motion controls, and a full complement of buttons and control sticks built right in, the Wii U Game Pad transforms gaming, introducing new and better ways to play.

