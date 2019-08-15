VANTRUE’s highly-rated N2 Pro dual dash cam drops to $136 (Reg. $200), more

VANTRUE (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its N2 Pro Dual 1080p/1440p Dash Camera for $135.99 shipped when the code U6XYZZLN is used at checkout. This is down from its $200 going rate and is one of the best deals we’ve tracked historically. The N2 Pro features dual lenses to record both inside and outside of your vehicle at the same time in 1080p resolution. Or, opt to just use the front lens and record in higher-quality 1440p. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Other Ventrue dash cameras on sale:

Not sure if opting for the N2 Pro is worth it? Check out our dash camera roundup which features VANTRUE’s high-end model along with several other options. Also, be sure to grab this 32GB microSD card to keep your recordings securely stored on. The bundled adapter makes transferring your footage to a computer super simple.

Vantrue N2 Pro 1080p Dash Cam features:

Based on powerful Novatek NT96660 CPU, advanced Sony Exmor IMX323 sensor (inside car camera) and OV4689 (front car camera) image sensor, the dual 1080P dash cam simultaneously captures road front (170°) and inside cabin (140°) in crystal details at dual 1920x1080P 30fps.

The interior facing camera utilizes a Sony IMX323 sensor, 4 IR LED lights and f/2.0 aperture, which can handle low light conditions and ensures flawless video footage even when the passenger cabin is dark.

24 Hours Motion activated parking mode makes the dual car camera to automatically record once detects motion in front. Auto start and record when the ignition sparks up.

